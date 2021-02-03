This is in reference to your “In Our View” in the Jan. 30-31 edition.
If you want to honor Harriet Tubman, put her on a pedestal, or make her a demigod, that is up to you. However, you should not denigrate and dishonor Andrew Jackson in the process. I did a college theme paper back in the early 1970s (before Hollywood and the radical left changed history) on “The Age of Jackson” about his presidency. So, arguably, my knowledge of President Jackson is as extensive as most journalists.
In my opinion, Andrew Jackson was the greatest President the U.S. has ever had. He was the first president who was elected by the common-working Americans instead of the “elite” of the East Coast “Nobility.” Sure, he owned slaves, but so did many presidents up to and including Ulysses S. Grant.
He drove the Native Americans out of the southern U.S. because the Southern Indians sided with the British in the War of 1812 and massacred hundreds of men, women, and children at Fort Mims, Georgia, in 1813. That would be like a terrorist group massacring the city of Ashland today. Of course, we would demand reprisals.
President Jackson did much more for the common Americans than I could put in this article. He was wildly popular in his time and could have easily won a third term. Do not harshly judge a president until you consider the time he lived in.
Randall McGlone
Grayson