The Jan. 15 letter titled “Another mark against the Democrat Party” had me wondering whether using the term “Democrat Party” in the subject line that introduces the letter was deliberate or an oversight by an overworked editor.
I’m far from a grammar expert, but I do believe “Democrat” is a noun while “Democratic” is the adjective. Generally it is proper to call a person or group what they prefer to be called while it is a childish insult to deliberately do otherwise.
The churlish and infantile former President raised to an art form the use of excessive and inaccurate adjectives to formulate ad hominem arguments so I expect nothing different from a letter submitted by a Trump minion. I do expect better from a newspaper editor writing the subject line that introduces the letter.
Tim Hosto
Ashland