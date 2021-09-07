This is ridiculous. Another sleepless night in Rush. Here we sit at 6 in the morning, after listening to ATVs run the trails at Rush Off Road all night long. The manager and police keep telling us there is nothing they can do. Nothing they can do to stop blatant violations of the law. If the police can’t do this, who can?

We don’t care about how great it is for economy. We personally can’t see the connection between overwhelming profit for one family reaching all the way back out to Rush. Let’s see the business model. Show us the flow from the profits from Rush Off Road going back into the community. I hope you don’t consider alcohol sales as part of this profit considering the rules of the park. But we know, and the patrons know, the mindset about Rush Off Road: It’s 7,000 acres. How can they possible enforce the rules and regulations? 

No one seems to know but everyone seems to want Rush to suck it up and be a big tourist hot spot for the county. No one ever cared about Rush until they figured out how to profit off of it, again. After years of living with the stigma of being from Rush and being ignored, now you want us to sacrifice our way of life for you? No thanks.

We are screaming for help, and no one is listening. But this shouldn’t surprise anyone. No one ever cared about Rush before, why would they start now?

 

The McCown family

Rush

