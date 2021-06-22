It’s 3:35 a.m., and this letter is courtesy of Rush Off Road. I’m from Rush, and the nighttime noises of my youth have been replaced with toxic noise pollution from this invasive, for-profit, privately owned, extractive business.
I am not interested in any explanations about how great this place is for the local economy. The benefits do not outweigh the costs. The environmental impact alone is devastating. ATVs drive on the roads all weekend long and run the trails all hours of the night. Some trespass and vandalize.
I feel uncomfortable revealing all the rude behaviors some exude. We’ve reached out to the owner, manager, police, even the judge-executive, and yet the issues remain. Many are excited about the possibility of this place, but it terrifies me and mine.
Appalachia has been plagued by extractive capitalism for decades, and I must point out that this is nothing compared to what we did to the indigenous. Take what we want, when we want, regardless of how it impacts others. It’s ironic that we can be so progressive in some aspects of society yet remain so primitive in others.
Shawna McCown
Rush