Watching the news daily, I can't understand how Donald Trump has so many followers.
When we all saw him hold up his hands to the heavens and declare he was the chosen one, all Christians should have recognized the warning in the Bible about false prophets and the last days. However, I see so many church members who believe his teaching.
He has announced that he could shoot someone on streets of New York, and the people would still vote for him.
He has admitted to taking highly top-secret documents.
We don't know if these have been sold to our enemies.
He was behind the assault of the Capitol.
We saw it with our eyes, but his followers pretend it didn't happen.
The eyes of the people are closed to all we witnessed.
Is Donald Trump the Anti-Christ?
How can we explain his hold over very educated people and even church congregations?
Trump has tried to turn our democracy into a dictatorship right before our eyes and yet people will fight and kill to protect him.
He is not an ordinary person. He is here for a purpose.
The God-fearing people have a real battle on this earth, and so far we are losing, it appears that the last days are upon us.
When we see evil walking and talking upon this earth, we need to read Revelations.
We won't change this evil if this is in God's plan, but we should get ready and recognize what is coming at us and get ready to meet our maker.
Gladys Gilbert
Olive Hill