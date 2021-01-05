My letter on July 23, 2020, warning readers if President Donald Trump lost the election has come to fruition. In 1934, when Adolph Hitler gained absolute power, his first order for the military was swearing an oath of allegiance and obedience to him — not to their constitution and country.
“I swear by God this holy oath: I shall render unconditional obedience to the Fuhrer of the German Reich and people, Supreme Commander of the armed forces, and will be ready, as a brave soldier, to give my life at any time for this oath.”
Trump demands loyalty over our Constitution and those who don’t surrender are soon replaced by someone that will. Those 126 Republicans that signed a letter supporting Trump and his quest for a coup are seditious in attempting to overthrow an election that has been deemed fair and free by those state legislatures, governors, states’ attorney generals and numerous judges. Trump is poisoning the well of democracy with his lies of theft and fraudulent voting.
The bedrock of our democracy has relied upon free and fair elections, electing our political leaders and acknowledging the results. One may not agree with the winner, but they have that right in voicing their opinions with opposing views that is granted under our Constitution.
The fragility of our democracy is now being tested by a despot who is willing to do anything to stay in power. Those Republicans in Congress and their base are still drinking Trump’s Kool-Aid as they must prefer an autocracy over a democracy. If ever Trump should get the support of our military in attempting this coup, then our democracy is lost.
Our nation has been the beacon to the world in promoting democracy and the rights of man. Our nation has sacrificed blood and life from past generations to preserve this Republic for others to cherish and enjoy. Trump is taking the same route that have caused other democratic nations to have followed and lost. Is one man worth it?
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland