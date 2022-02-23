Calling all Vietnam Era Veterans!
The Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Community Hospice will be hosting a luncheon at noon on Saturday, March 12, at the First Baptist Church in Grayson to honor our Vietnam Era Veterans. The keynote speaker will be Capt. (Ret) Steve Corbitt.
If you served your country during the Vietnam Era, please call (606) 329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184 to make your reservation. If you have family, friends, neighbors, or acquaintances who served, please encourage them to register and attend. Registration deadline is March 3.
Please plan to attend.
Cheryl Spriggs, Regent
Poage Chapter NSDAR