As a resident and voter in Kentucky’s 4th District, I would love to see Rep. Thomas Massie, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul support the International Affairs Budget. The International Affairs Budget is a section of the United States budget that funds many initiatives abroad. This budget proposes that $58.5 billion go towards global efforts such as extreme poverty, the combat of extremism and access to education. For comparison, the proposed 2022 Defense Budget is $715 billion.
I not only believe that the approval of this budget will significantly impact global citizens, but I believe the United States will reap the benefits of a growing consumer base. As we lift many countries out of poverty, violence and instability, we will begin to see a rise in education, investments and trade. I am aware that many of Kentucky’s congressmen favor big business and national security, and I believe the International Affairs Budget will advance efforts for both.
Langley Sebastian
Ashland