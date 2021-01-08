Wednesday, I was reminded of a quote by the late author Isaac Asimov. “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.”
As an Army veteran of the Vietnam and Cold War era, I was appalled by the criminal conduct of a mob of domestic terrorists to forcibly overthrow the government of the United States.
The blame for this travesty lies clearly at the feet of Donald Trump, the outgoing president. As we all saw on TV, he incited the mob to march on the Capitol building, and they subsequently threatened and injured Capitol police, and threatened lawmakers and their staffs with injury or worse.
His crowd responded to his rhetoric. Their attempted coup inflicted massive damage on the property of the people of the United States, and four people paid with their lives. Although some have falsely claimed that these folks are “patriots in the spirit of 1776,” in reality their conduct was the equivalent of the people who fired on Fort Sumter in 1861. Sedition and insurrection are serious federal crimes, and those who can be identified by facial recognition technology in the videos and photos captured Wednesday should be prosecuted accordingly.
I call on my fellow veterans to demand that their elected representatives pursue justice in this case. We may be on the brink of anarchy as a result of this shameful disaster if those responsible are not swiftly brought to account.
For those supporters of Trump, it is high time you did some self-examination and reflect on your role in supporting this dictatorial president.
Robert Montague
Ashland
‘One nation under God’
The siege of the U.S. Capitol this week shocked America, as well as, the entire world. And, the consequences will be felt for many years to come.
We are “one nation under God,” and that will never change. But, after the chaos in the Capitol, the world took note that if this could happen to a “nation under God,” it could happen anywhere. Many folks were really not taken by surprise because our nation has been in turmoil for many years. It was just a matter of time.
Unfortunately, now America has lost some of its luster, but hopefully by prayer it can regain its equilibrium and be the nation that everyone admires and respects. And, hope it’s not too late because we are still “one nation under God.”
Kathy Chamis
Ashland
Rogers needs replaced
In case you weren’t paying attention to the Electoral College vote certification, Congressman Hal Rogers was THE ONLY Kentucky representative to object to will of the people in Arizona. He rejected the certification of their 11 electoral college votes and the votes of 3.4 million Arizonans.
By making this misguided objection, Congressman Rogers showed he is not able to uphold the Constitution and is therefore unfit to serve office. I call on all Kentucky District 5 constituents to demand better representation in Congress. Rogers should be replaced!
Nancy Graham
Prospect