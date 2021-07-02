Independence Day: July 4, 1776. During that summer, our founders drafted the Declaration of Independence, which declared our freedom from allegiance to Great Britain.
Being sinful men and women, we have not always lived up to the Godly principles on which we were founded, personally or as a nation. Slavery was, without a doubt, our nation’s gravest injustice. But citizens and leaders have worked feverishly to make amends to this injustice, beginning with the Civil War, President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, and subsequent amendments to the Constitution.
Thousands of lives have been lost during this long struggle. And in some pockets of our society, more needs to be done. This is a “heart” problem, not a political one. Politicians cannot change one’s heart — only God, our Creator, can do that. All of us have prejudices that we are constantly having to acknowledge and repent. Repentance is absolutely necessary — not just being sorry, but a change of thinking and action.
In spite of all of America's problems over the years, she is still the greatest country God ever planted on this earth. He has blessed us far more than we deserve. I’m thankful I was born here and not somewhere else in the world. In recent decades, we have deliberately disobeyed God’s laws and are still doing so. Going forward, we would do well to remember, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12).
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland
Can one trust
‘transformation’ plot?
America is under attack from within. A very powerful cabal consisting of extremely wealthy individuals, multi-national corporations and far-left Marxists aim to (in Barack Obama’s words) “fundamentally transform” America. These people consider themselves to be our cultural and political leaders. Their vision involves a secular Marxist-oriented utopia of their own invention, no doubt with them at the helm. They hope to bring this about in part by flooding the country with new immigrants who are dependent on the federal government.
To achieve this, they must destroy our Constitutional Law, our federal system, our Capitalist economy and our history. They have powerful forces on their side including but not limited to: the new Democratic Party, most universities, K-12 education, mainstream press and Hollywood.
The teacher and other public service unions are on board with the progressive agenda. This is reflected in their support for progressive issues unrelated to education such as abortion and their support of Democrat politicians. However, not all teachers agree with their union bosses. Many must feel conflicted about their union dues going to political causes they oppose. The Kentucky Right to Work Law now provides job protection for those who want to opt out. Those who exercise that right on principle are courageous and should be supported by parents who don’t want their children indoctrinated politically.
It’s hard to tell how far this political attack by our American elites has advanced in Kentucky. One thing for sure, the kids need to be protected from indoctrination on LGBTQ+, Critical Race Theory, and other forms of Democratic Party politics dressed up as education.
The Boards of Education, and especially the local school district leadership, should not be trusted blindly. Most of the teachers and their administrators are Democratic Party supporters. For many of them, it’s all about pensions. It’s sad to acknowledge, but many place their own economic welfare ahead of their students. It is up to parents, guardians and concerned citizens to check on and report what is being taught in the schools.
Ron Wallace
Russell