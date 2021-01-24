Often just one moment in time will warm and inspire the “heart” beyond words. And, it is enough to inflame zeal. The moment when President Joe Biden was inaugurated and sworn in as the 46th President of the UnitedStates proved to be one of those moments carried out with dignity and respect for all the world to watch.
Americans proved to the world that our democracy works. From the opening prayer by Father O'Donovan, the Marine band, vocalists, poets, the fireworks; all culminated to make the celebration one that will not be easily forgotten. It was a healing balm for our nation. For
many, it may have seemed like an eleventh-hour rescue. Nevertheless,God was faithful. God was on time. God extended his grace, love and mercy over our nation.
But, more than that, our grandchildren and our children (proud mother of a career military man) witnessed first hand that our democracy is“alive and well” and that we are still “one nation under God.” In my view, there was plenty to celebrate on Inauguration Day; just one moment in time!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland