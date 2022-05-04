On May 17, the citizens of Kentucky once again have the opportunity to change or keep those who are elected to do the people’s business. In Boyd county, there are a couple of races in particular.
Keith Watts is running for re-election for District 1 county commissioner. Keith has accomplished what he was elected to do along with the rest of the county fiscal court. For many years I have watched different fiscal courts come and go — some OK, some not so good — yet the current make-up under the guidance of Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, this court has accomplished more in three and a half years than the four fiscal courts before them, and they have a lot more in store for the people of Boyd.
They have been responsible caretakers of your tax dollars. They had a vision some time ago, and now that vision is becoming reality in what has been done at Camp Landing. Finally they gave this county’s kids and adults as well a safe place to enjoy a night out with more like it coming in the future. Keith Watts was instrumental as District 1 commissioner in helping make this happen. He and the others deserve to be re-elected, so he can finish what has been started to bring in more jobs, moving Boyd County forward.
Also there is a race for Boyd County Sheriff on the ballot. Jamie Reihs is running under the Republican ticket. Jamie has 26-plus years in law enforcement, 24 of that with the Boyd Sheriff’s office, and is currently still serving the people of Boyd as a Catlettsburg police officer. I ask for the people of Boyd to vote for Jamie Reihs. He is a great law enforcement officer and he is the right man to be the next Boyd County Sheriff.
Jeff Reihs
Ashland