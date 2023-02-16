We are the “gun nuttiest” nation in the whole wide world. Oh, God, when will the evil gun violence end?
Our founding fathers did us great harm in today’s world (2023) via the outdated 2nd Amendment. It should have been amended many times over the past years to meet the different times’ situations.
The underlying cause of gun violence is the greed of gun manufacturers and the lust for power of legislators who take large sums of money from our country’s gun lobby. Our lawmakers, therefore, refuse to amend, or change, the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment. And the gun violence regrettably never ends.
Today, the U.S. House and Senate cannot even join together to pass a law to ban assault weapons, which is a no-brainer.
Why not just take the word “God” out of “In God We Trust” and replace it with the word “Guns.”
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville