Kentucky House Bill 470 prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical procedures to anyone under 18 years of age. I watched some of the debate and I was shocked that adults, mostly women, stood up during the debate and some loudly protested the passage of this bill. America's children have no chance when adults have no good sense.
Luka Hein was 16 years of age when she was encouraged by her therapist to transition to a boy. She was given hormones and a surgeon removed her breasts. She was then given testosterone to stop her menstrual period, deepen her voice, etc.
Her parents were told by the physicians and psychologists that she probably would commit suicide if this wasn't done. She does not blame her parents because they were trusting the so-called medical experts. Luka is now 20 years old and trying to detransition. She doesn't know how the blockers, hormones, and surgery she had as a teenager will affect her future. She is permanently scarred. This young woman and others like her need our prayers.
Thank God, the Kentucky House passed the bill 75-22; the Senate 30-7. Our Gov. Beshear will no doubt veto the bill, but the Republicans will be able to override his veto.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland