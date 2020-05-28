Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of meeting one of the most honest and sincere people I think I have ever met. At my request only earlier in the day, Becky Miller, a candidate for Ashland city commissioner, came to our house to talk. Talk, we did.
The first visit lasted over two hours. Much to my surprise, she came back to check into a serious situation that I brought to her attention via text after she left, proving that, first and foremost, she is the real McCoy.
Having helped elect two mayors and numerous city council members in Washington, D.C., I am not new to meeting those who aspire to be elected to public ofice. Rarely have I met anyone more charming, more forthright and honest. Becky Miller clearly has a winning edge — an edge that Ashland needs right now, moreover, east Ashland is desperate for right now.
Becky Miller, a family-oriented mother, shared many of my concerns. She never backed down from delivering an in-your-face response for everything wrong with east Ashland and beyond. She is polite, articulate, giving, sharing, enthusiastic, dedicated and immensely goal-oriented.
We, as a community and as a city, can and must overcome the present obstacles of neighborhoods crying for help. Neighborhoods are overlooked by current city officials, and overlooked during this election cycle — but not overlooked by Miller.
The best example I can offer in contrast: A phone call placed more than two months ago to a current sitting city commissioner that should well remember me went without a return call. My vote for that person is lost.
I wholeheartedly suggest that you place your support and vote for Becky Miller. The vote is very well-deserved. Becky will carry the torch of all people, and in every neighborhood.
Becky Miller lights the path for Ashland, and a bright future.
Keith Jarrell
Ashland