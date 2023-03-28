The fight to improve rural health care in Kentucky has been a long and tedious process but, this month, statewide communities can celebrate a small yet impactful victory.
Congressman Hal Rogers (R-5th District), who is a longtime advocate for bettering Kentucky’s health systems, revealed that Morehead State University is receiving a total of $3 million in federal funds to enhance several of its health care programs, including nursing and image sciences. The contribution will update equipment and laboratories, and, most importantly, implement new student training programs.
As both a student at Morehead State and a future health care worker, this is an exciting announcement because of the potential it has, which is to eliminate health disparities in Kentucky. Many of our families and neighbors struggle to manage chronic illnesses and disabilities daily, traveling hours to see a doctor or waiting months for an appointment. Others go without any medical attention due to overwhelming financial burdens or geographic barriers. It sometimes appears to be an impossible problem to solve. However, I commend Congressman Rogers for recognizing the need for more health care resources and taking this opportunity to change such inequities.
As a representative of the state, Congressman Rogers has helped us take one step closer to creating a healthier home for the people of Kentucky. As a representative for the United States as a whole, he has set a great example for other legislators to lead on the importance of primary health care.
Hopefully, with the aid of these programs and technology, the next generation of primary health care workers will emerge, ready to serve the greater Appalachian region.
Following this, we can even aspire to help other struggling international populations who, just like us, have innumerable gaps in their health systems yet undoubtedly deserve a good quality of life.
Alexandria Jent
Morehead