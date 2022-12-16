I am writing to express my great dismay at the fact that the City of Ashland allows hunting within city limits. There is no apparent ordinance, not only against hunting, but not even against how far away it must be from the other houses or areas where people could assumedly be outside.
I have been dealing with concerns over hunters being allowed on a neighbor’s property for several years now. That property adjoins not only numerous back yards, many of which have pets, but also adjoins in part the nature trail. I have seen several neighbors’ dogs get loose and run through the woods, and I have seen people come out of those woods, who on occasion veered from the nature trail ending up on private property.
The fact that these pets and these individuals, and any of us who enjoy spending time outdoors on our own property, could be shot with an arrow at any time during hunting season is both appalling and outrageous. (Editor's note: According to the city attorney, there is an ordinance forbidding the mistreatment of animals on public property, which should apply to hunting in a public park.)
Recently, I ended up with a dead doe in my back yard after hunters were on the hill above the evening before and there until after sundown and in the dark. I called the sanitation department and city workers were responsive in removing her for which I am appreciative. It was upsetting.
I implore our city leaders to consider an ordinance not allowing hunting within city limits due to the danger to its residents and beloved pets. While we do have numerous deer, the resident coyotes are assisting in reducing the population also as evidenced in my back yard earlier in the year. I contacted the city sanitation department then to respond and they were quick in their response thankfully.
Mayor and other leaders, why do we allow hunting in our neighborhoods? Injury? Death? Both are possible outcomes.
Lisa Bradway
Ashland