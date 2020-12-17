Words cannot express how much our community will miss Susan Hunt. Susan took a very small and valuable agency and created an outstanding state of the art facility and end-of-life service provider in the Tri-State. Her vision, hard work and smarts took this agency to be one of the top Hospice programs in the region, state and USA.
Susan is the consummate leader and will be sorely missed as a working professional in our community. But she has much to be proud of and she will enjoy her beautiful family and be able to travel and enjoy life. I am so happy for you Susan, and we will miss your support and help for so many families at such a critical juncture in life. Congratulation on a job well done. Your legacy will be here and remembered for many years to come.
Ann Perkins
Ashland
Don’t exaggerate Trump’s feats
As I read Allan Ewing’s letter it was obvious to tell he fell for the party line rather than researching for the facts.
It was a Republican majority (five of seven) appointed Supreme Court that gave us the horror of Roe V. Wade. In the last 50 years, 49 of those years there was a Republican-appointed majority. Yet nothing changed.
When Ronald Reagan was president, there were 24 abortions per 1,000. With Barack Obama, there were only 12.5. I feel safe saying that health care access for low-income women has played the major role in reducing abortion. President Trump hasn’t shut down any abortion clinics. He just stopped federal funding for those clinics that also provide birth control, pap smears and prenatal care. But Title X funding has never been allowed to be used for abortions anyway. So the loss of the funding only hurts those who can’t afford insurance and/or a doctor.
Pres. Trump hasn’t brought factories back and mostly minimum wage jobs aren’t much of a reason to celebrate. If you count the pandemic Mr. Ewing says is a scheme, we’ve actually lost more than 237,000 manufacturing jobs. There are only 15 miles of a new wall and President Trump took money from the DOD to do that. That fund also pays our soldiers raises.
He did put the embassy in Jerusalem and deserves kudos for that. But that was supposed to happen by May 1999 and kept being put off. Eight of those years we had a Republican that kept putting it off. So if we are ultimately held responsible for the bad and good of whom we vote for, then it looks like he has just as many sins whether he’s a Democrat or Republican.
Lastly, I can’t believe he would call COVID-19 a scheme to get votes. Does he think the whole world revolves around the U.S.? He must if he thinks it’s a scheme to get votes. I wonder how the families of those who died feel about that. I feel sorry for anyone who thinks giving more people the right to vote is wrong. That’s been part of the problem all along. The more that are able to vote, the more we get the will of all of “we the people.”
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland