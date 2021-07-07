For the 13 million kids in the U.S. who may face hunger today, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home.
But these measures are temporary. It’s time for Congress to update and modernize the summer meals programs by permanently implementing policies that have fed so many kids during the COVID crisis — additional summer grocery benefits and allowing meals to come to kids to help overcome transportation barriers — and making them part of future solutions.
Congress has the opportunity to support proven solutions like a nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program and non-congregate or no crowding meal options through the Child Nutrition Reauthorization process or the American Families Plan proposal. Hungry kids can’t wait. Please contact your legislators to request their support or continued support.
Also, Text “Food” to 877877 to find where Kids and Teens can #EATFREE this summer while school is out! Most school districts are providing meals to enrolled students, including virtual learners. Contact your local school to learn more.
Did you know? SNAP provides $150 a month for food. Find out if you qualify, with relief. Text SNAP to 74544.
Thank you for caring and helping.
Bren Martin
Russell
Community & Education Advocate, UNA-USA Global Goals Ambassador for Zero Hunger