What are your thoughts on the way KHSAA has issued the plan for this upcoming sports season? It is a smart plan being put to use to further protect the student-athletes and the whole state. I’m hoping it all works out and we get to play. I’m lucky that I didn’t play spring sports last year because of the canceling of games due to COVID-19.
I play soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter. I will do whatever it takes to be able to play. I will be an upcoming junior and want to play my high school career to the max. Some state have also talked about moving football to the spring and they also shortened the roster and regular season games for all sports. Do you think that is a good plan?
I believe a bunch of student-athletes are very eager to play after taking five to six months off of sports. That’s a very long time for active athletes. KHSAA has another board meeting (on Aug. 20) and we all are hoping that it’s great news so we can go ahead with playing sports.
In conclusion, this sports season has been well waited upon by all the student-athletes as school is rolling back to starting and people deciding whether to attend school or do online work. Thank you for your time and allowing me to send you this letter!
Trenton Adkins
Louisa
‘Undecided’
President Trump running against a candidate who hides in his basement and wants to take “Elmer Fudd’s” gun rights away — gee, come November, the people are going to be pressed into making a difficult decision.
Carl Sutton
Ironton
Is local school
following guidelines?
I would like to point out that each day I drive past the Ashland football team as they practice.
I see approximately 50 children who are not social distancing or wearing a mask. I see coaches who are not taking into consideration the health of these children or the health of the community. I see an administration who has not monitored this situation and tried to implement change that will sustain in-class learning.
This type of disregard has shown me, a nurse practitioner and parent, that the school district has not developed a plan that will protect my children or the teachers. While this type of behavior is condoned I will not be able to send my children to school in a community whose positivity rate has increased over the last month.
I am aware that it was a hard decision to make (to go virtual instead of in-person) as I have frequently vacillated between two options that are the best that we can do during this time. However, I would urge anyone who is on the fence to take this activity into account before lobbying for in-class lessons.
Jennifer Howard
Ashland