Glenda Conn’s letter (Aug. 20) diagnosed Joe Biden with showing signs of dementia. Anyone who watches respectable news and not Fox News pundits knows Joe was born with a speech impediment or lisp.
Who knows the difficulty in overcoming such an affliction — perhaps at times certain words or syllables cause one to speak haltingly or stumble. Since Mrs. Conn diagnosed Biden, she must surely be a doctor.
Doctor, what’s your diagnosis of a man who kisses women in the mouth uninvited, grabs women by the genitalia, unfaithfully visits a porn star while his wife’s recovering from childbirth, parties and associates with an alleged pedophile, barges in unannounced into the dressing room of young women in different stages of undressing, preparing themselves for a beauty contest, and, according to Michael Cohen’s book “Betrayal,” is complicit in “golden showers?”
Being a layman and not familiar with the medical terminology for such behaviors, I have always classed these people as perverts. Good grief, how sad.
I do know Joe Biden’s a faithful husband, a Christian who’s a devout Catholic, a man of faith. He doesn’t stand in front of a church for a photo op and he doesn’t say he never asks for forgiveness. Joe will bring integrity, empathy, compassion and truthfulness that this country sorely needs.
He will be a North Star for this nation to follow bringing love and inclusion that’s been missing for three and a half years. Joe will be a president who will chastise Putin for placing bounties on our soldiers, not bow down. There won’t be derogatory tweets every day, basing people on their looks or because one disagrees with him on issues.
I leave the readers with this: “The hope is set before us: which hope we have as an anchor for the soul, both sure and steadfast.” (Hebrews 6:18-19).
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland
Tone in article
is unsettling
After reading the article on Ashland commissioner Marty Gute's marriage to his 14-year-old wife, I am disturbed by the tone of the article. This isn’t about politics, this is about ethics and morality.
The year 1979 isn’t 1879. A grown man having sex with a 14-year-old is a sex crime regardless of the outcome. His wife didn't feel a crime was committed because she was groomed to accept the relationship, in my opinion.
If Ashland continues to vote a pedophile onto its commission, that's up to the voters, but the reporting staff at The Daily Independent is treading awfully close to advocating for normalizing child-adult sexual relationships in some cases with their skewed political take on this story. It seems nothing is a crime if it's politics in Ashland.
Well, adult-child sex is a crime no matter who you are, where you are and what the circumstances are. Mr. Gute, ignorance of the age of the victim is no defense of the commission of the crime.
The “right thing to do” when you realize a female you took advantage of is a child is not to marry her; it's to turn yourself in and get counseling for both yourself and your victim. I wonder what Hope’s Place would think of this situation. In any event, the city of Ashland has now proven they cannot help victims of child sex abuse or human trafficking while protecting a known child abuser for so many years.
Let the continued defense and turning of the blind eye begin ... that is, if The Daily Independent will even print this letter.
Jackson Brown
Ashland