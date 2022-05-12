In the May 7 and May 8 weekend edition of The Daily Independent, we see many pictures, especially children. It has been said that a “picture paints a thousand words.” It paints hope, the future and a community that is thriving. The picture and article of Justin Turner was excellent and what a testimony to perseverance, hard work and the AIT program at ACTC.
It was very informative and we all learned something for which we knew little.
Now, we are well-informed of this program and see the results.
Congratulations to Justin!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland