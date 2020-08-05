I am writing this letter to the editor to give credit to circuit court office employees. On Monday, July 20, after getting my car tax paid at the old courthouse, I went over to the new courthouse, and emptied my pockets at the guard station to get my driver’s license.
I carried my money in my pocket with a rubber band. I had been in four places by the time I got home. When I emptied my pockets, no roll of money!
I tried to remember the last time I had used the roll, as I also keep money in my shirt pocket. I could not, so I just accepted the $300-plus loss.
On Thursday, July 24, I received a letter from the circuit court’s office.
The letter stated that they had found a substantial amount of money after I had gotten my license. They requested that I come to the guard at the front of the building to have it returned. I could not believe this!
I went to the new courthouse, the guard recognized me, and gave me my money — $325.
My reason for this letter is to let people know how honest Circuit Court Clerk Tracey Kelley and her employees are. Having this happen made me feel really good to know the type of county officials we have.
Donald Campbell
Ashland
Think before saying
‘all lives matter’
I want to commend the editorial concerning Black Lives Matter. I don’t understand those who need to insist that all lives matter.
Of course they do; the difference is that we as white people do not face discrimination because of the color of our skin. I heard someone put it like this: “Saying ‘all lives matter’ as a response to ‘Black lives matter’ is like saying the fire department should spray down all houses in the neighborhood even if only one house is on fire because all the houses matter. And yes, your house does matter, but your house is not on fire.”
I have loved ones who have been targets of racism all their lives and I find that reality heart-breaking. In an area filled with so many churches, I would hope to see more compassion and understanding, and that more people would stand up against racism and bigotry.
Jeanie West
Ashland