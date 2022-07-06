Recently on CBS, I was watching a reporter interview John Hinckley Jr. He is the man who shot President Ronald Reagan and three others in 1981. One man was paralyzed.
Hinckley was out of prison and driving a car.
I was surprised to read in the ADI June 10 what a federal judge said: “John Hinckley will go free and that is not a bad thing.”
I would like to see that judge spend six months in a prison cell with Hinckley and see if that judge still believes that.
Hinckley said he is sorry for his actions that day but he does not remember most of it. He apologized to the Reagan family. Anyone would say that to be free.
The reporter asked if he is still receiving treatment. Hinckley said only two pills a day.
He can shoot or kill anyone any time.
Sixty-three percent of people interviewed said justice was not done and he should never be freed. I agree 100%.
The justice statue has her eyes covered to this day. The artist did a great job.
Helen Adkins
Flatwoods