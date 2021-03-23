The new and improved U.S. 23 main state highway that runs through the heart of Ashland, from the mall to the bridges, was upgraded more than a year ago with the addition/modification of a central turning lane! This design is common and popular, and alleviates congestion of cross traffic turning vehicles from stopping in the driving lanes.
The only block that suffered street parking loss was Holy Family & Second Hand Rose, which received a recessed parking area into the previously generous right-of-way sidewalk area, which provides half the vehicle spaces once able to park along the street curb.
This new traffic design, with nothing more than painted stripes for the central turning lanes for both northbound and southbound turning traffic is a big improvement of the vehicular flow, except for the bottleneck approaching the bridge entry.
For the past year now, it has become painfully apparent that the once intuitive approach for the bridge needs a clearly defined third lane to absorb the volume of cars heading to Ohio.
The block of 11th and 12th Streets at the bowling alley must have the stripes of the center lane removed and arrows to allow cars to fill the center lane, “Ohio” only turn queue to reduce the backlog of cars single-file down 23. The third lane (center turning only) in front of Starbucks goes largely unused because of the yellow anti-drive striping applied to the block before.
The beautiful, sunny, Friday evening rush-hour traffic jam compelled me to write this note finally since it hasn’t been fixed in over a year, although admittedly it has been a strange year for the world.
Please call the KYDOH to simply erase the paint stripes and add arrows to help the left-turning Ohio traffic move more efficiently, which will allow the right-hand-turning commuters to head out MLK along Route 60/13th Street to continue unimpeded on their journey too. Thank you.
Vincenzo Fressola
Ashland