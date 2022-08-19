The Daily Independent printed a great press release on Friday announcing that the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center received a 21st Century grant from The Foundation for the Tri-State.
The grant enabled the purchase of really cool Ozobots and Powertiles to allow kids in our after-school workshops to explore rudimentary coding and electric circuitry.
Our goal is to encourage innovation through S.T.E.A.M. education that is fun, engaging and supplemental to our schools’ existing S.T.E.A.M. curriculums.
At the Highlands Museum, we are grateful for The Foundation for the Tri-State and want to acknowledge the tremendous support The Foundation provides our rising innovators with this grant program.
Kim Jenkins
Highlands Museum & Discovery Center
Ashland leaders put children first
My family, including my two preschool grandchildren — fraternal twins — always enjoy Central Park during their weekend visits. The sensory park equipment and garden are their favorite.
A trip to a local pizza parlor complete with games followed by a look-see at the City of Ashland fire trucks mesmerize their little minds.
The only problem I have is deciding where to go first; so many options in Ashland and so little time. The wholesome opportunities for children in Ashland speak volumes of our city leaders and where their priorities lie because without putting children first, we have lost our future as a community.
As far as grandparents are concerned we, too, enjoy the sensory garden where we can rest, relax and take in nature's beauty.
As Mr. Rogers always said, "Think of the children first." And, our leaders do.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland