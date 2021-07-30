I read with great interest your recent editorial in The Daily Independent entitled, “All in on childhood education.” As a former educator and teacher of child development classes, I have tried to incorporate the understanding of the importance of the formative years of a child’s life to my high school and college students over my teaching career.
Educators realize that meaningful experiences in a young child life are vital to growth and development. Unfortunately, many of our children are forgetting how to play or never taught … thus missing out on life’s lessons learned while playing, interacting and creating with others.
The American Academy of Pediatrics tells us that early childhood learning is vital to the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of children and that play is the means of providing those experiences. No other stage of human development is more critical than early childhood.
The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center is addressing the issue of meaningful play opportunities. The second floor of the museum has completed Phase I of a three-phase project: The Clark Family Discovery Center. The center is composed of 17 exhibits and two classrooms.
Each exhibit is geared from early childhood learning to approximately age 13 and beyond and contains all hands on activities to help children develop those above mentioned stages of development.
Children will be able to explore careers through the river activities, using ATM machines to earn and spend money, learn about the many strange behaviors of our four-legged furry friends at the Vet’s Office, take the stage or run the lights at the Energy Zone dancing the night away, climb a tree-house and explore high above, hop on a bus for a trip down Ashland in the past or explore physics through LOCOMOTION, examine the eye up close and check out the inner working of the heart, plus many other really cool exhibits. STEAM workshops are being developed to coincide with the many exhibits to present to visiting school groups.
Other benefits that the Clark Family Discovery Center will provide includes better quality of life by retaining talent and attracting new businesses thus making our region a more desirable tourism destination as well as building community pride. The expected date of opening is approximately one year. A display is available for viewing of the planned exhibits at the museum. Come visit soon and see what you can do to help.
Carol Rice Allen
Executive Director
Highlands Museum & Discovery Center