A huge, huge (yes, twice) thanks go to the awesome staff at the Winchester Avenue Subway!
Twice, I accidentally left my purse there and twice they “rescued” my purse with all the contents and money intact. Are we fortunate to have such a caring, honest restaurant in our community? I know so!
Wanda Huffman
Ashland
Baby boxes
great idea
I appreciated the article in TDI Sept. 23 about the Safe Haven Baby Box. I had never heard of this wonderful idea, so I went online to read about it and the lady who began this life-saving project. This box would be installed at the Ashland Fire Department for mothers to surrender their little newborns if they don’t believe they can provide for the baby. If a baby is left in the incubator-like box, an alarm will sound, and a fireman will see that the infant is taken to a medical facility. If just one little baby can be saved, it will be well worth the cost and time involved.
A thank you to Gov. Andy Beshear for signing this law that gives a mother the opportunity to save her baby without fear of any consequences. A crisis number is on the outside of the box for the mother to call and receive counseling. It's good that there will be other options for the mother should she decide to keep her baby. This will be such a comfort and help to these mothers. The fact that she can take advantage of this service anonymously will be an added encouragement.
Thank you to Ashland’s city commissioners for their unanimous vote to install the Safe Haven Baby Box. The lady who began this project several years ago was an abandoned newborn herself left at the hospital. She has a special love and concern for mothers who perhaps find themselves in a difficult situation, but choose to give life to their baby. God bless them for what must be a heartbreaking decision to surrender one’s baby.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland