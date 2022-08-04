Last month our neighbors were in town to check on their home, visit children and grandchildren. They live in Myrtle Beach most of the time but maintain a lovely home in Ashland as well.
They needed a few small projects completed before returning to Myrtle Beach and asked if I could help locate someone to help out.
I left a message for Mayor Matt Perkins and, within 30 minutes, the City of Ashland crew completed the work. They were so grateful.
I thank Mayor Perkins for taking the time out of his busy schedule to help out our wonderful neighbors!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland