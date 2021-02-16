Recently I retired as Executive Director of the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association — a position that I was privileged to hold for more than a decade.
During my time in all these posts, I worked with many dedicated men and women serving their communities. I have also witnessed a few who were not well-suited for the public trust they possessed. Working with County Attorneys, I have first-hand professional experience with their unique and enormous responsibilities.
I felt compelled to write this letter to voice my thoughts on Phil Hedrick. The residents of Boyd County are fortunate to have a man of his stature serving as County Attorney. I know Phil has demonstrated his concern for public safety and has served as an example of what it means to be a firm, fair and even-handed prosecutor. This has earned Phil a well-deserved respect from his colleagues across Kentucky.
Over the years, Phil has been active with the Kentucky County Attorneys Association and, when asked by the Executive Board, Phil has demonstrated an amazing willingness to provide time, wisdom and leadership on criminal justice, legislative and policy issues. On matters concerning public safety or providing programs that serve working families, we could rely on Phil to give his full support.
When it comes to serving his community and state, Phil is one of the most unselfish and dedicated public officials I know. As I leave public service, I want to say it has been an honor to have had this opportunity of working with Phil. I know he will continue to serve admirably and provide strong leadership for the people of Boyd County and entire Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Bill Patrick
Lexington