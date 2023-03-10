Last year, the Kentucky legislature failed to pass a bill intended to protect LGBT youth from so-called "conversion therapy" (HB 162).
This is a practice which aims to "convert" a person's sexual orientation and has been called torture by the American Psychological Association.
The rationale many GOP representatives offered for their opposition at the time was a consideration for the rights of parents. In other words, the Kentucky legislature put forth the belief that parents of minors have the right to subject their children to cruel and damaging practices in order to alter their sexual identity (though, presumably, only if they identify as queer.)
This year, the legislature would appear to have changed its mind, not about harming LGBT youth, but about parents rights. HB 470, which would ban life-saving, gender-affirming care for minors, tramples all over the rights of parents. This dangerous bill proclaims that strangers in Frankfort are better equipped to make medical decisions regarding a child's well-being than are that child's parents and physicians.
In other words, the legislature seems to believe that Kentucky parents have the right to torture their gay child, but not to care for their transgender one.
The logical fallacy in these two bills makes it clear that the true goal here is to inflict harm on some of the commonwealth's most vulnerable citizens. I urge you to contact your state senator, tell them to oppose HB 470, stop bullying parents and children, and get to work solving the real problems facing our state.
Andrew Brown
Bowling Green