Recently, a local politician made a social media post stating that my husband had harassed and attacked him online for over a year, and that he feared for his safety. I took it upon myself to fact-check by searching old posts, trying to find actual verbal threats and harm. There was none to be found, in my opinion.
I only found laughing emoticons and criticism of this politician's involvement with various non-profit boards, and possible conflicts of interests. I urge the citizens of Ashland to do their own research about these boards and organizations and ask themselves if they are comfortable with almost the same group of people on almost all of them. Other residents have offered criticism and were also met with hostility, and snarky answers to legitimate questions
In June 2019, a federal appeals court in Virginia ruled that, “The interactive portion of a public official’s page is a ‘public forum’ so an official cannot block people from it because of the opinions they hold.” (Vera Eidelman, Staff Attorney ACLU).
It should be noted that said politician had in fact blocked my husband from his official page more than nine months ago. Another sitting commissioner did the same thing after facing questions about publishing results of a survey to be completed by citizens addressing city issues. The public should be aware that social media is simply a platform for a person to show the best of who they are. If citizens are censored and deleted from the discussions, the results end in only one side, and one view. I love my city but this type of behavior discourages any one else from speaking out, and possibly running for office for fear that they may not be accepted to the club.
Laura Butler
Ashland