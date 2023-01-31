Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, is perhaps one of America's weirdest traditions.
People wait for a large, furry rodent to see his shadow and then we predict the weather based on the animal's actions. But the winter holiday has a long history rooted from early Christian traditions in Europe to 19th century American newspapers.
The idea of Groundhog Day comes from an ancient Christian celebration known as Candlemas Day, which marked the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Clergy would bless candles needed for winter and distribute them to people. Superstition held that if the day was sunny and clear, people could expect a long, rough winter; but if the sky was cloudy, warm weather would arrive.
In 1886, the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, printed the first news of a Groundhog Day observance.
The next year everything fell into place.The day was first celebrated at Gobbler's Knob where Phil, the groundhog, was America's official weather-forecaster.
Since then, the tradition has grown in popularity with many other cities across the country who hold their own Groundhog Day celebrations.
But none are as elaborate as the one that takes place at Gobbler's Knob. Tens of thousands of visitors show up for the event each year and, in my view, it's a fun tradition that our country so desperately needs today. I'm a traditionalist and Groundhog Day is no exception. So with a cup of coffee in hand and my face glued to television, I'll join the ranks of many Americans to see what we can expect this winter.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland