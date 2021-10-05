The front-page article regarding Greenup County missing in excess of $100,000 due to embezzlement is a long overdue notice to the taxpayers. This newly created position in 2016 by the county leadership and filled by appointment or interview was long overdue as well and was meant to build economic growth and tourism in our area.
I am not mad at the accused ex-director for this crime he pleaded guilty to perpetrating (he and his wife were exemplary citizens, indeed) I am extremely disappointed and more dumbfounded at those elected or appointed officials and employees in the county courthouse who created the job and left it unchecked.
Do we not have any checks and balances at all when it comes to taxpayers’ funds? It took three years, and another two years after he left the directorship (and eventually left town all together but who I happen to run into in August by accident while on vacation visiting college roommate) to discover this? Or was it known and just left to sort itself out?
Let this be a lesson to all offices or organizations dealing with money of any type: private, public or non-profit.
You cannot allow any one person to handle the finances and expect the forces of evil not to prevail. Temptation and greed are possible in all of us. Do not allow the situation to present itself so easily and succumb to the dark side. We have seen this in other city governments, local sporting organizations, regional airports and financial firm partnerships. It will happen if left to their own devices and daring temptation.
Help prevent theft by setting up a two-person team for all spreadsheet documentations and reconciliation with board oversight and review quarterly, preferably, or, at the least, annually audit.
These continual reports of deceit and embezzlement will not stop if those at the top turn a blind eye and not held accountable for the crimes committed under their watch. It sadly always seems no one is to blame. I would also like to remind Greenup County citizens that somehow the property tax rate from 2009 to 2019 doubled — which means revenue doubled; and I wonder where it all was spent on the annual budget and why? These things are up to all of us to watch and demand answers.
Vincenzo Fressola
Russell