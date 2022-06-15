In this past weekend edition, Mr. Jim Gifford wrote another great article that was, as all his articles are, truthful and insightful and very informative.
He talked about the greatest generation that ever lived and their commitment to the United States of America and how without any fanfare they went off to WWII to serve their country and fought to keep our country free and strong. They came back and began to build our nation into an industrial and economic giant greater than the world has ever seen.
Mr. Gifford went on to say that sadly, as in all wars, many never came home and many were buried in foreign countries. By the way, the only foreign land that the United States has ever laid claim to after all her wars was the sacred ground where many of our heroes are laid to rest. And some of those were sadly from eastern Kentucky.
My dad was part of the fortunate ones who came back. He, for reasons I've never found out, joined the Army in October 1941 and served in North Africa. So he was there from the beginning of this major war that started because of a power-hungry country that was bent on taking over the world.
They never succeeded because of the men and women that Mr. Gifford described in his article.
My dad also came through the Great Depression that Mr. Gifford talked about. My dad often told me that the depression wasn't so bad. His family didn't have any money before the depression, during the depression and after the depression. His family survived by bartering with others including the local general store. So many of our younger generation won't know what that means.
America became an industrial super power after WWII and raw manufacturing was king of the world and our local steel mill was a major part of that greatness. It was with great sadness as I witnessed the explosion of Amanda Blast Furnace this year because this was just another sign that we are no longer that great manufacturing and industrial nation that my dad helped to build.
I had the privilege of working at that furnace for many years and I was a part of the great Armco Steel Mill as was my dad. But all over America so many of those mills are gone. But, not to worry, China has taken our place and we have nothing to worry about thanks to our many self-serving politicians.
Smokey Ingram
Ashland