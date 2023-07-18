Recently, a story appeared in The Daily Independent on the Compston family miracle by Mr. Mark Maynard, former editor of The Daily Independent. It was heartwarming to read that after an almost near fatal accident that could have taken their son Jarek's life, the hand of God was with him every step of the way leading to his healing because of his faith.
In the story of the 10 lepers, only one returned to thank Jesus for their healing. Gratitude is very important to Jesus. God's blessings are far too easily taken for granted and forgotten, but not for Jarek as he thanked the Lord and praised him!
It's not every day we are treated to a truly inspirational story that reminds us that Jesus still heals. Thank you for your testimony, Jarek, and thank you, Mark, for blessing many readers through a story of faith that rings true in this age and ages to come. Just another stake in our faith!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland