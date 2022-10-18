Last month I received an early Christmas gift from faith columnist and author Stacy Cox Keelin entitled "She Planted a Vineyard: Essays for Fruitful Living."
The most integral part of one's life should be a healthy, vibrant spiritual one.
The Bible feeds our souls and is a safeguard from the world. It's a tangible way to keep one's spiritual life alive, guiding us to our eternal home. Often one Scripture will warm the spirit for more than one day along with patristic writings that inflame the soul.
Well-known to the community, Stacy Keelin's book from Page 1 until the epilogue takes us on a spiritual journey in her vineyard with wisdom, beautiful scriptures, essays and peaceful waters leaving the reader speechless. I'm so thankful I was the recipient of her book and took the time to usher me into her vineyard.
It's not every day a masterpiece of God's love makes its way to your heart, but this one definitely did. Have a cup of tea, sit back and relax, and take the time to read "She Planted A Vineyard." It will nurture your soul and will make a perfect gift for any occasion!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland