After submitting a letter to you a couple of weeks ago complaining about the poor coverage of the event the Boyd County Republican Women hosted for Congressman Hal Rogers a few weeks ago, I have to say that I was extremely pleased about the front-page blowout you provided covering our National Day of Prayer event in Central Park.
Austin Johnson, the reporter who covered the NDOP, was extremely personable, and I think he and the photographer did a bang-up job. Thank you, Daily Independent, for that story! I wanted to add that Pastor Jim Pridemore of Temple Baptist Church in Flatwoods was also one of our featured speakers and did a wonderful job.
For those interested, we meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at Bella Fonte Restaurant. We welcome new members.
Lana White
President, Boyd Co Republican Women’s Club
North Fork residents
done wrong
On May 11, current/former residents of the North Fork Mobile Home Park filed into the Morehead City Council meeting to propose a resolution. It asked for the Council to admit it had made a mistake with the establishment of the Gateway Development District that led to the displacement of dozens of families.
Residents called City Hall to ask if they could speak and were told they could. However, Mayor Laura White-Brown used her discretion to budget time to limit public comments. When she was called out for this, she requested a recess and left in a huff, before returning to graciously allow five more minutes; but the residents had already left.
When they peacefully gathered outside of City Hall to chant after the meeting, the police were called.
The Council refused to even discuss the resolution. No apology was offered. One residents that did speak was a 17-year-old girl who showed more grace, bravery and maturity than a mayor who has repeatedly dropped the ball on this issue.
The City Council made its choice — a shopping center and a tax subsidy for a rich developer over the well-being of dozens of working-class taxpayers and their families. They refused to discuss this resolution, but they were happy to discuss spending money on a new stage for the entertainment district.
Many North Fork residents are still struggling to find a new home. Please search online for Justice 4 North Fork, sign our petition, and help our neighbors in any way you can.
Jason Griffith
Morehead