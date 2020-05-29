“Thanks” is too small a word for allowing me the opportunity to work for almost 43 years here at The Daily Independent. I can’t thank every single person because I’m afraid I’ll leave someone out. I’ve made several good friends over the years.
I enjoyed my job as a dedicated mailroom clerk.
I will miss being a part of the process of putting a paper out to our circulation area every day. It’s been a rewarding experience and I’ve formed many great memories.
God bless everyone at the newspaper, the readers and all of your families.
Hobie Rogers
Ashland
Defending Vietnam veterans
This article is in defense of Vietnam veterans, the most maligned group of veterans any nation ever produced. Of course, I object to this characterization of any veterans who fought for their country. I have some advice for Vietnam veterans.
• Don’t feel sorry for yourself and don’t expect others to. You fought a war against a powerful enemy of the United States — the communist bloc. North Vietnam was and still is a member of that bloc. You should be proud of your service and hold your head up.
• Don’t stay on drugs and alcohol. Keep your self-control. You are the biggest group of veterans left and you should set an example for the young people.
• You should mostly be retired now and you should tell young people to work for what they get and not ask for handouts, government or otherwise. Government handouts are degrading, especially for the people who receive them.
• This is the most important. Never, ever degrade yourself or the war you fought in just to get in good with or to impress wealthy or influential people. I have seen Vietnam veterans do this many times and it really hurts me. Most wealthy and influential people did not go to Vietnam and to hear how bad the war was soothes their guilt since they live so good in a country that they would not even fight for. The draft dodgers (and many wealthy and influential people were just that) love to hear stories about how terrible the war was and how “brave” and “smart” they were for not fighting for their country. Heck, in Kentucky, we name airports and football fields after draft dodgers.
If you are a Vietnam veteran, you will never get elected president as three Vietnam veterans proved. Don’t fall for the temptation of the wealthy company and don’t seek favors by degrading yourself.
The truth is if you fought in Vietnam, you are more honorable and better than the rich and people who stayed behind. You can live without their parties. I know I can.
So hold your heads up. You are the people that the kids look up to today. Try your best to set a good example.
Randall McGlone
Grayson