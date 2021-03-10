I am writing this to thank all the great people of Boyd County during the ice storm — God almighty, the people at the warming center, Justin Pruitt, our Judge-Executive Eric Chaney — who plowed snow and cut trees with the awesome roads crew 24/7 — Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, National Guard, AEP, my neighbor Lori Stewart and her husband.
Boyd County’s roads department was awesome. They had to work in extreme weather — ice, snow and falling trees — which was dangerous at all times. The warming center was a blessing — it kept me from freezing to death. The warming center had food from KFC, Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s and many other people or churches sent homemade food. Misty made me chicken and dumplings, which was microwaved, but they were awesome.
KSP is to be thanked in many ways. I got to meet Gov. Beshear and Rocky Adkins, which was an honor. I had never met a governor before. I made a lot of great friends and people of Boyd County and Carter County. I thank God for the great people that I had the privilege of meeting. I will never forget this time in my life and the people who helped me. God bless.
Robert Rigsby
Catlettsburg