I would like to thank all those involved in the planning and hosting of the 65th birthday celebration of the Paul Blazer High School Class of 1975 (born in 1957).
I know that it took a great deal of time and energy to plan such an awesome party that included a cornhole tournament, drawings for '75 mementos, delicious food and the outstanding silent auction.
Also, many thanks to classmates Rob Taylor and Susan Wolfford Kirkwood and honorary classmate Tom Berry for providing us with your great music throughout the night.
More than 80 classmates and guests attended the party, and we all appreciate your effort to bring us together. I cannot wait until we are able to meet once more to reminisce and laugh with each other.
Marcia Wilson Hermann
PBHS Class of 1975