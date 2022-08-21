We're very fortunate in our Ashland Area to have very qualified and professional first responders in Ashland and the surrounding Boyd County area who take care of us.
I've always believed that first and foremost we're to be protected by these many different groups of people who are well-trained and ready to respond to whatever situation arises and protect us they do.
I also believe that these people are to serve us in different ways when possible and we are very fortunate in our area that many caring people in these different positions do indeed serve us and serve us well.
One area in particular that I'm focusing on with this letter is the Boyd County Jail system.
I work for the Ashland Independent School District and this past week Lt. Mitchell brought several of the people who he's in charge of to help the maintenance department of the AISD with some much-needed work to be done.
The people that Lt. Mitchell brought to us worked extremely hard in some very high-temperature days and they made our job so much easier. Yes, we could have completed the work without them but with them we were able to complete a couple of projects in a much faster and efficient time frame.
I can't say enough about the service that Lt. Mitchell and the Boyd County Jail system provided for us on these two days.
So, thanks to the Boyd County Jailer who has implemented this program and a very special thanks to Lt. Mitchell and his people for serving our community in a special way.
Hopefully we can work together in the future on other projects because this is a win-win situation for all involved.
Smokey Ingram
Ashland