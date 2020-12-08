Gov. Andy Beshear is killing off more small businesses every day with his shutting down of restaurants. In the past two weeks, my wife and I have gone to Ohio and West Virginia to dine in a restaurant.
While in Ceredo Sunday, the restaurant parking lot had more cars with Kentucky tags than West Virginia tags. When all of the area restaurants were closed to dine-in we did take-out, but I am sick and tired of the state government trying to take our freedoms away from us for a disease that has less than 1% death rate of the infected people.
As for shutting down schools, even Dr. Fauci said last week that all schools need to be open. By closing schools, Beshear is making many parents stay home and lose their jobs. Since Beshear has caused many people to lose their jobs, he should give up his salary until the people who lost their jobs and their businesses are back on their feet.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland
Wrong approach to FCI story
This is in response to your unprofessional article regarding FCI Ashland/COVID response. As a retiree and a former Public Information Officer, I am glad to respond.
First, I would like to address information in the final paragraph. It sums up the intent of the article. You indicate “the BOP was asked to respond via an email sent on Friday … and as of Sunday” they had not responded.
This is indicative that the newspaper had no desire in seeking balance. Few, if any, agencies would respond to a newspaper email over a weekend. Based on BOP experience, I can unequivocally state that rarely would any media receive a response during that time period.
Previous staff at The Daily Independent had no such expectation, nor exhibited such behavior, but maintained a reasonable understanding of protocol. The aim of the article is obvious in its choice to not seek verified information.
The decision to use “anonymous sources” along with use of terms such as “may be,” “prison grapevine” or “they’re (inmates) thinking” is normal — for a tabloid. COVID-19 is a challenge in the correctional environment.
FCI Ashland staff are battling this ordeal at home and work. One of many weaknesses in the article was insinuation that staff are working where they should not be. All staff are trained correctional workers first.
Yes, a “librarian” may be assigned to a unit. This is not abnormal. I would love to continue but your restrictions do not afford me space to address the remaining claims. I have no doubt difficult decisions are made. However, things are never perfect for inmates.
Just ask an inmate — which you basically did! I’m glad the majority of the area supports FCI staff in this dire time. In the future, I recommend you make an effort to seek truth instead of headlines!
Brian Sparks
Ashland