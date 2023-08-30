This November the voters of this commonwealth have an important decision to make — whether to reward or punish the man who imposed arbitrary COVID restrictions for almost two years.
Andy Beshear is attempting to deceive the people of this commonwealth by claiming that his COVID policies were a resounding success. His mandated closures hurt Kentucky’s economy and hurt the education of Kentucky’s children.
The learning loss experienced from school closures is not a far-right conspiracy theory. It is a real phenomenon that students are not just experiencing currently, but will potentially be impacted by for years to come.
Beshear continually downplays the ramifications of his school closures by claiming that school closures were for the common good of the state. It is past time for Beshear to admit that his closures of schools was not motivated not by good public policy or supported by science.
Overall, Beshear’s COVID policies were more in line with those of New York and California as his policies were not reflective of the values of Kentucky, in my opinion.
The people of Kentucky value their independence, personal freedom and self-sufficiency. Kentuckians do not need nor want more government interference and control in their lives.
If Beshear likes how California handled the pandemic then he should move to California. In the meantime, he should not be rewarded with a second term as Governor of Kentucky.
Thomas O’Neill
Louisville