Government out of control
We the People were handed down a Constitutional Republic by our Framers. We the People are supposed to hold the ultimate power over our elected officials.
This was to safeguard our country from corrupt elected officials, but this has changed so much over the years that our country has nearly been destroyed by the politicians.
What is so frustrating is that the politicians continue to lie to We the People. They get on the campaign trail and lie about themselves and their opponents. It should be a crime to promote yourself to the people by lying. In effect, you are lying in order to be elected. If you base your campaign on lies then the voters are being fooled; their votes are supported by lies.
Now I ask you, should you not be disqualified for a position it you lie? As an employee, you should never lie to your employer. You lie on an application for employment and you usually do not get the job. Yet, the politicians lie and it is accepted.
Those most responsible for this country’s failing condition are We the People because we are allowing it to happen. A beautiful and great country destroyed.
It is always corrupt leaders that bring about the destruction of any nation.
Galen Vallance
Ashland