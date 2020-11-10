This is my rebuttal to a letter to the editor, I wrote, published Nov. 5, in The Daily Independent.
It’s difficult to respond to Joe Barker’s incoherent letter because his arguments are a series of “gotcha” ramblings, striking out illogically, and taking me to task for things I didn’t say; raising issues I never proposed.
It was nothing but a series of “gotchas!” When you lay these two letters side by side, it shows how far apart, how divisive our country is at this place and time. No longer do we listen. No longer do we think for ourselves! We sloganeer and name-call instead of dialoguing together!
I will tell Mr. Barker the name-calling, such as calling me a Democratic apparatchik, and suggesting that I could be a Russian Communist Party member, is beyond a foul. I feel pity for this man, incapable of thinking beyond his orbit.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland