I find myself wondering if we will have a democracy tomorrow. The Republican party of Trump/MAGA is destroying us. This is not your father’s party. They want to destroy the government and rule over everyone else. Just look how they promote people to attack fellow Americans so Trump can rule over us all.
This is sick and we have to blame the whole Republican party for what we have now — people making death threats and trying to rule with violence. They have been promoting violence for years now. They make up lies about people and foster those lies thru all the right-wing circles.
Mitch McConnell is as guilty as Trump and so is Rand Paul.
If Mitch had done his actual job, he would have voted to remove Trump in impeachment. The Republican party is your enemy. Vote blue while you still have a chance.
James Ratliff
Louisa
No on Amendment 2
I love babies and I love mommas, too. Love is one reason why I am voting “NO” on Amendment 2. Amendment 2 states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
“Nothing” is a powerful word. It is absolute, total and complete. Please notice there is no exception for the life of the mother in Amendment 2.
One of the outcomes of this amendment, if passed, is that it would void all constitutional rights of mothers in Kentucky experiencing a high-risk and possibly lethal pregnancy to have the full spectrum of medical care needed to save their lives. Keep in mind these same mothers may have other babies and children at home to take care of.
According to the American College of Gynecology, some maternal and health conditions that may require an abortion to protect the life or safety of a woman are: water breaking before 20 weeks and infection setting in, placenta abruption, preeclampsia, renal failure, cancer and cardiac disease. The ACOG made the following statement in 2019: “As physicians, we are focused on protecting the lives of the patients for whom we provide care. Without question, abortion can be medically necessary.”
Before voting on Amendment 2, I would advise all voters to go online and review the state constitution with special emphasis on the Bill of Rights. These rights are described as inalienable. “Inalienable” is another powerful word that according to the Oxford dictionary means, “unable to be taken away.”
This comes to the second reason why I am voting “NO” on Amendment 2. I am of the firm belief that inalienable rights should not be voted out of the constitution for any reason.
Currently, KRS 311.772, otherwise known as the Trigger Ban Law, does allow abortion to “prevent the death of a mother or prevent serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.”
Women’s bodies are not machines. Pregnancy is not health neutral. When faced with a heartbreaking and devastating pregnancy, in my opinion, medical decisions should be left to the mother, her family and her medical team — not the voters or the Kentucky state legislators.
The government overreach of Amendment 2 simply goes too far. Please vote “NO!”
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood
Taxpayers in mind
We are hearing a lot of campaign promises about trying to help Boyd County taxpayers and keeping increases down. Boyd County Commissioner Larry Brown has a proven track record of being a loyal and diligent public servant who puts the taxpayers first.
Commissioner Larry Brown has always been available and approachable to discuss the issues before the fiscal court. I have found that he listens and endeavors to find common ground in all things. Commissioner Brown is about solutions and works daily to make Boyd County a premiere place to live, work, play and raise a family.
Commissioner Brown is very supportive of our local small businesses. He visits small business owners on a regular basis to learn firsthand how their businesses are doing and how the county can help them do better. I strongly believe his ideas for cultivating businesses that will enhance all of Boyd County and contribute to our tax base will benefit not only us, but future generations as well. Commissioner Brown believes small business is the backbone of Boyd County and believes the county should facilitate small business growth.
I ask you to join me in voting for Commissioner Larry Brown, District 2.
Sandra F. Woodward
Ashland