Kudos to the Jan. 6 House Committee for the outstanding work they did the last 18 months on investigating the Donald Trump-incited insurrection.
All the Committee members are heroes/sheroes, especially Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for rightly standing up against former President Trump. Both are Profiles in Courage, particularly Ms. Cheney, because her stance cost her her House seat in the midterm elections, while Mr. Kinzinger did not run again.
Due to his serious, multiple transgressions, Cheney was correct in saying Trump should not be allowed to hold public office again. Actually, the greedy self-absorbed narcissist was never ever fit for holding any public office. The Republican Party should be held accountable for making Trump its nominee in 2016.
Every single day of his time as president was bizarre and chaotic. Today, two years after he lost the 2020 election, sickening “Trump fatigue” pervades our divided country. The best thing Donald Trump can do for himself, his family, the GOP and the country is to stop spreading “The Big Lie,” concede the election, and ride off into the sunset to study politics no more.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville