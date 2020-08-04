Every year our church observes a memorial service for those who have departed and gone before us. It's a great way to remember our loved ones and remind us of our “roots.” February marked the sixth year of my husband passing and each year his memory grows sweeter and sweeter. We know that “love never dies in the heart,” so we are thankful that we can express our love and appreciation through a simple Orthodox service. Traditions are good and keep us grounded in a resurrection blessing!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland
Christianity is answer,
BLM has rotten root
One of your readers said religion isn’t the answer when it comes to the BLM movement. They are correct.
Christianity is the answer.
To those who believe in the New Testament and Christ, it is not a religion but a very special relationship with Christ. Read the New Testament with the hope of renewing your mind.
Once you renew your mind, you realize you can’t separate your Christian morals from BLM or any other political party or movement. If you don’t vote along with your Christian morals, you are going to answer to God.
I believe BLM has a rotten root. It is run by socialists/communists/Marxists and who knows who else.
Recently it was reported the BLM top financial fundraiser served 16 years of a 58-year sentence for weapons and explosives charges. Her sentence was commuted by Bill Clinton. I can no longer believe in BLM until it gets rid of its rotten roots.
Another one of your readers believed we’re still under the Old Testament and the Ten Commandments.
We haven’t been under the Old Testament Mosaic Law or the Ten Commandments since Christ died on the cross for all our sins, once and for all.
Christ Jesus said, “Having eyes, do you not see? Having ears, do you not hear? Do you not understand?”
Christ also said, “My people perish from a lack of knowledge.” This one bothers my soul the most. Go to the New Testament and renew your mind.
Lastly, this paper’s take on the Portland protesters was horrible. Even the liberal press reports that many of the protesters are looters and violent rioters. You can watch the carnage there every night on Fox News if you can stand the truth. This paper’s bias shows through way too often.
These rioters/looters/protesters are paid and are often infiltrated by Antifa, the violent arm of the Democrat party. This movement should be called ignorant because they don’t know an abolitionist from a Confederate general. Instead of social justice, they should be called “social just us!”
The movement seems to lack a decent public education.
George Waugh
Ashland