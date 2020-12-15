I have to agree with The Daily Independent on the results of the presidential election.
Donald Trump should concede. For all his faults, Trump was the best president we have had over the past 16 years, but he was beaten in the election by the coronavirus through no fault of his own. I do believe the election was crooked. I think that Democrats would go to people who had never voted, take them a mail-in ballot, show them how to fill it out, fill it out for them and mark "Biden,” have them sign it, and mail it in. This opinion was expressed by Mike Huckabee on Fox News and I agree with him.
But, as Shakespeare would say, “There’s the rub!” Why didn’t the Republicans do the same thing? The Democrats just outworked and outsmarted the Republicans. Trump had the best economy for working Americans that we have ever had, did away with ridiculous trade agreements with other countries, made other UN members pay their fair share, and many more accomplishments than I can list in this article. In my opinion, we will just have to accept the presidency of "Sleepy" Joe and "Crazy" Kamala and the House leadership of "Attila the Hun" or Nancy Pelosi until the next election. Hopefully, we can keep the Senate.
Randall McGlone
Grayson
Fraudulence dismissed
Here’s a question regarding Mr Ron Wedekind’s “in your view” letter about accountability and this so-called fraudulent president-elect on Saturday, Dec. 12. How many of his arrestees were convicted of an alleged crime without evidence being presented to the judge or jury for said crime? The multiple lawsuits of a fraudulent election were dismissed by judges in different states, as well as nine supreme court justices, due to lack of evidence.
Richard Stephens
Grayson